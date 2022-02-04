Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,903 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.16% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $199,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.29.

NYSE:GS traded up $6.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $365.30. 84,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,341. The company’s 50 day moving average is $378.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.19. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.52 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $122.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

