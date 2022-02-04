Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $23.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 104.49%.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $573,800 in the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,376,000 after buying an additional 224,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,196,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,702,000 after buying an additional 1,250,326 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,543,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $379,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,567 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $283,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

