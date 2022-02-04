Envista (NYSE:NVST) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $48.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NVST. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE NVST opened at $43.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99. Envista has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $2,356,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Envista by 966.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Envista by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Envista by 771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,062 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Envista by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 162,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

