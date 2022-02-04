Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $69.45 on Friday. Enviva Partners has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -95.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,971,000. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 26,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 312.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 111,932 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.