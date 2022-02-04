Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for General Dynamics Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Dynamics in a research report issued on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

NYSE GD opened at $212.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $153.05 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.87 and its 200 day moving average is $201.62.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.