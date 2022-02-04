Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Old Second Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OSBC stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $397.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,079,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 48,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

