Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Flushing Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Flushing Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Flushing Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 27.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $23.43 on Thursday. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

In related news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after buying an additional 106,407 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 77,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,091,000 after buying an additional 12,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.