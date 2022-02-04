Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sterling Construction Company, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sterling Construction in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.37.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $463.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $786.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.28. Sterling Construction has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter worth about $441,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 51,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,474,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 28,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 16,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 2,804 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $81,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 1,818 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $52,740.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,348 shares of company stock valued at $974,463 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

