Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Short Interest Update

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the December 31st total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NYSE ESGC opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. Eros STX Global has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.63.
Eros STX Global’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.
Eros STX Global Company Profile
Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.
