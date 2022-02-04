Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Short Interest Update

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the December 31st total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE ESGC opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. Eros STX Global has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.63.

Eros STX Global’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eros STX Global by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,099,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479,047 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Eros STX Global by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,176,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eros STX Global by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,041,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,495 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,383,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eros STX Global by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,304 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eros STX Global Company Profile

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

