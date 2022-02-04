Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 968,100 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 745,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on ESS. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.76.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $329.78 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $246.29 and a 12-month high of $359.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.64.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,829,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,721. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 20.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,048,000 after buying an additional 15,864 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

