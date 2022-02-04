Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.50.

ESTA stock opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. Establishment Labs has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $88.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Schutter acquired 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $154,187.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter acquired 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Establishment Labs by 502.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 62.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Establishment Labs (ESTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.