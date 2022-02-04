Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $364.05.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $303.12 on Monday. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $244.70 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $339.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,069,137 shares of company stock worth $708,038,314. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,428,000 after purchasing an additional 259,711 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,391,000 after acquiring an additional 60,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,974,000 after acquiring an additional 210,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,038,000 after acquiring an additional 369,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,335,000 after acquiring an additional 226,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

