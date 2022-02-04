Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Buys 14,053 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Osisko Gold Royalties comprises approximately 2.2% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 82,882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,413,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 266,876 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.1% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 40,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 22.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,162,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 212,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

OR traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.15. 8,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,019. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,110.11, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,701.70%.

OR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

