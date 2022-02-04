Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OUNZ. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,669,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,669,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 177,582 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,096,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 95,808 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 88,954 shares during the period.

OUNZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.56. 1,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,863. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $18.59.

