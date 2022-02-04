Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Purchases 32,558 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,010,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,558 shares during the quarter. Yamana Gold makes up 3.1% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $11,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 102,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,983,000 after acquiring an additional 274,932 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

Shares of NYSE AUY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. 395,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,485,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

