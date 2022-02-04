Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Holdings Decreased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 76.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175,328 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.10% of Euronet Worldwide worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 7.4% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 150.4% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,298,000 after purchasing an additional 411,977 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $4,483,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $3,288,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 77.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,979,000 after purchasing an additional 348,668 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $137.47 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.02.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.17.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.