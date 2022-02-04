Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives $90.14 Average PT from Analysts

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.93. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $5,723,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,508,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

