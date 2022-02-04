Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 622,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,656 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $23,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.65. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 98.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.86.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.44.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

