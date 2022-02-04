Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Acquires 1,950 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $22,893.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $56,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 4,993 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $58,617.82.

On Monday, January 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 567,467 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,809,604.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,409 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $17,556.14.

On Monday, December 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 4,300 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $52,546.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,050 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $62,872.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $123,300.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,387 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $17,323.63.

TELA stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.99. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $171.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.66.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 121.27% and a negative return on equity of 84.60%. The business had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

