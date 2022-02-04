ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $559.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $303,214.23 and approximately $559.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 29% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006872 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000239 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001081 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.