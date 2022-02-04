Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $66.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average is $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $58.21.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

