EXMO Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $105,962.00 (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One EXMO Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0327 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. EXMO Coin has a total market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $105,962.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00042234 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00111509 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXMO Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

EXMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

