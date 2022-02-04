Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,463,991,000 after acquiring an additional 506,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,436,000 after acquiring an additional 243,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,769,000 after acquiring an additional 143,392 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,841,000 after acquiring an additional 440,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,193,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,519,000 after acquiring an additional 102,594 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

NYSE EXR opened at $204.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.87. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.13 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.44.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.