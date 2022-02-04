Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given a $62.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.74.

XOM stock opened at $79.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.33 billion, a PE ratio of -57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,158 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after buying an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,952,468,000 after buying an additional 1,895,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

