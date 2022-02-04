Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Set at $88.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been assigned a $88.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Shares of XOM opened at $79.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.80. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $81.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,158 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after buying an additional 89,467 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 178,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $48,664,000. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.4% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.0% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

