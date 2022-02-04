F3Logic LLC Acquires 12,617 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

F3Logic LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.14. The stock had a trading volume of 767,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,020,381. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.41.

