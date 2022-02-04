F3Logic LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 71,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $2,674,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.7% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.64. 384,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,667,728. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,282 shares of company stock worth $50,573,993 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.04.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

