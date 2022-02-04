F3Logic LLC Sells 1,832 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

F3Logic LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Sysco by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Sysco by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 449,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,915,000 after acquiring an additional 132,573 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,996,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Sysco by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Sysco by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Sysco stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,800. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

