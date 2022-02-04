FactSet Research Systems Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
Shares of FDS stock opened at $419.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $453.09 and a 200-day moving average of $416.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.81.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.40.
FactSet Research Systems Company Profile
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.