FactSet Research Systems Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $419.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $453.09 and a 200-day moving average of $416.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,735 shares of company stock worth $2,573,011. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.40.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.