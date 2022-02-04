Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total value of $2,718,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FICO opened at $495.22 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.29.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

