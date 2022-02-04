FansTime 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $41,335.00 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a market capitalization of $233,701.89 and approximately $41,335.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00042215 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00111235 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FTI is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

