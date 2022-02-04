Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Farfetch in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Farfetch by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Farfetch by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.26. 6,382,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,114,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.22. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.08.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.