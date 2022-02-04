Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 333.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49,281 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,272,000 after purchasing an additional 331,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,421,000 after purchasing an additional 195,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

