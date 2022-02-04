FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Price Up 11.2% This Week

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $6.49 or 0.00015650 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market cap of $23.04 million and $930,905.00 worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00043489 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00112043 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,551,857 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

