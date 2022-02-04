FCA Corp TX Acquires 294 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000.

Voya Financial stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.34. 19,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,258. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.98.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

