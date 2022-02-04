FCA Corp TX Boosts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 328,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,952,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,595,000 after acquiring an additional 154,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,247,000 after acquiring an additional 700,740 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,455,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,709,000 after acquiring an additional 84,467 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $105.06. The stock had a trading volume of 28,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,695. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.78 and a 200 day moving average of $107.69. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.81 and a twelve month high of $110.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

