FCA Corp TX Decreases Holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

FCA Corp TX lessened its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 977,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 16,165 shares during the period. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund comprises about 1.5% of FCA Corp TX’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIO. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 8,029,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,395,000 after purchasing an additional 685,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,375,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after acquiring an additional 397,827 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 116.9% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 213,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 115,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,430,905 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 107,390 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000.

Shares of HIO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,447. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $5.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

