FCA Corp TX Reduces Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

FCA Corp TX reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 237.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,430. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.59 and a 200 day moving average of $101.37. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.41 and a twelve month high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

