Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.33. Federal Signal reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,075,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 83,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

