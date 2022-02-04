FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,623 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1,321.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 35.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $247.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

