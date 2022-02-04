Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of €4.55-€4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.78. The company issued revenue guidance of approx. €4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale upgraded Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $257.55.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $229.53 on Friday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $183.82 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ferrari stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.