Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Position Cut by Ensemble Capital Management LLC

Ensemble Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the period. Ferrari comprises about 5.1% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $62,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Ferrari by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Ferrari by 1.1% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 4.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 0.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.55.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,377. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $183.82 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

