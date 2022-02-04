FFT Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,314 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $56,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after buying an additional 1,240,768 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,996,000 after buying an additional 715,941 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,158,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after buying an additional 256,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 150.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 395,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,967,000 after buying an additional 237,786 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.60. The stock had a trading volume of 32,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,833. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.11 and a 200 day moving average of $273.14. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $240.46 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.