FFT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,989 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1,465.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.77. 131,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,689,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.88. The company has a market cap of $621.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $107.58 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

