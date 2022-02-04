Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,413 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity National Financial worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 371.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

