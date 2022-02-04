Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Generac were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth $270,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth $537,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 10.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 181,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,130,000 after buying an additional 17,053 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 83,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,961,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $275.44 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.74 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $333.27 and a 200 day moving average of $399.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,894 shares of company stock worth $16,396,859 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.00.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

