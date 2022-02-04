Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $599,000 Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 42.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar stock opened at $291.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $350.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.61, for a total value of $3,632,226.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $1,495,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,306 shares of company stock worth $61,832,379. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

