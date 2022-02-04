Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,848 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,832 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,327.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 523,183 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 129.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,134,000 after purchasing an additional 438,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,555,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.58.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $263,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,704 shares of company stock worth $3,568,082 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $111.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.21%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

