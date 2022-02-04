Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 94.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average of $40.16.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

