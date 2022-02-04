Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 200 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $75.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

